Bus service for residents as A432 bridge remains closed
A free shuttle bus has been approved to try to ease traffic and delays after the long-term closure of a bridge.
The A432 Badminton Road bridge over the M4 was shut in July after cracking was found on the underside.
Commuters have faced long diversions between Bristol and Yate. The results of urgent inspections are now not expected to be known until December.
The new weekday bus service starts on September 14. Passengers can then walk over the bridge to catch other buses.
The half- hourly service will stop on request at all bus stops on the route, ending at the bridge closure.
South Gloucestershire Council leader Lib Dem Cllr Claire Young said: "We understand the closure of the A432 Badminton Road bridge has caused significant disruption and have been working closely with National Highways to minimise the impact of their work on our residents.
"Some elderly and vulnerable residents have been telling us they have been left isolated as their normal bus services have been cut off by the closure.
"We raised this with National Highways and are pleased they have agreed to fund a shuttle bus to link up with regular bus services."
The council maintains the local road network but National Highways is responsible for the bridge over the motorway.
