Bristol: Work begins to improve major cycling route in city
A project to fill a gap in a major cycling route through a city has begun.
It will connect the Old Market Roundabout and the existing cycle path through Castle Park in Bristol.
Bristol City Council has faced criticism for a lack of joined-up cycling routes.
Cllr Don Alexander said: "This is one of a series of projects that we're progressing to make cycling and walking throughout Bristol a safer and more pleasant experience."
Currently, cyclists and pedestrians coming off of a segregated route through the roundabout have to share a pavement and cross over two roads before reaching the path in the park.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said campaigners from Bristol Cycling Campaign have welcomed the new plans, which they said include their suggestions.
Cllr Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said: "I'm delighted that work is starting to improve this junction for pedestrians and cyclists, offering an alternate route to the Temple Way underpass which can get very busy.
"It's a key priority of this administration to continue to make our roads safer and more accessible for all, to encourage more people to travel actively and improve their health while helping us to cut congestion and air pollution in the city."
Whilst work is carried out, a section of Castle Street, between Lower Castle Street and Queen Street will be closed and a diversion will be signposted.
When the road reopens, the left turn onto Lower Castle Street will change to a right turn only onto Tower Hill.
According to the plans, the improvements include a segregated cycle route on Tower Hill with protected pedestrian spaces which connect Old Market roundabout and Castle Street, as well as wider and safer crossing points, high quality surfaces with consistent paving and more plants and trees in and around the junction.
Green councillors welcomed the start of the works, but criticised the Labour administration for "moving at a snail's pace".
Cllr Ed Plowden said: "Although the Green Party accepts that infrastructure isn't built overnight, it does feel that the Labour administration are still moving at a snail's pace when it comes to building new cycle routes and connecting existing ones — it's been over two years since the nearby segment of this route on the roundabout was finished.
"How long will Bristolians have to wait for a network of safe, connected cycling and walking routes?
"We've known for years that this could transform transport in Bristol, and help us tackle the climate emergency — it would be good to see more urgency to get it done."
The £1.2m project is being funded by the West of England Combined Authority through a grant from the Department for Transport's Active Travel Fund.
Work on the 'Old Market gap' is expected to be completed in April.
