Wapping Wharf: Gaol Ferry Bridge to reopen
A footbridge that has been shut for more than a year is due to reopen later.
Work costing £1.5m to restore Gaol Ferry Bridge over the River Avon in Bristol have now concluded.
The bridge connects Southville to Wapping Wharf and its closure had a big impact on businesses in the area.
The works were initially expected to last six to nine months, but the project was extended and its budget increased.
The bridge, built in 1935, is now due to open at 17:00 BST on Friday, marking the end of disruption for commuters and businesses.
People visiting from the other side of the River Avon faced an extra 25 minute walk or 10 minute cycle to get there.
The project included replacing sections of the bridge's steel structure, rotten timbers, some of the stone work as well as repairs to the bridge's distinctive steel lattice work.
Final repairs, including a new deck being installed and paintwork completed, have now been finished.
Bristol City Councillor Don Alexander thanked businesses for their patience.
"It's been a challenging project as the bridge was in an even worse condition than anticipated, with paper-thin steelwork in some places," he said.
A spokesperson for the Wapping Wharf traders said: "The bridge closure has had a big impact on our community of independent retailers, so we're over the moon that this key route will be back open soon.
"Thank you to everyone who's continued to make the journey and support us during this time - you're all wonderful."
