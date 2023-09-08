Maddy Lawrence: Parents tribute to 'bright and beautiful' daughter
"We dip in and out of laughter and tears every day, and for us it's very important that our house and our lives are still happy.
"We really know how lucky we were and are - we love her, but of course our lives are forever changed in a way that is beyond - thankfully for them - most people's comprehension," says Karen Lawrence.
Karen is the mother of 20-year-old University of the West of England (UWE) student Maddy Lawrence, who died after being "let down" by medical staff after dislocating her hip in a rugby match on 9 March 2022.
Mrs Lawrence said: "Losing Maddy has been...well there are no words to describe it.
"She was 20 and bright, beautiful and brave."
Her dad, Simon Lawrence said: "She was strong in mind, strong in body - she had a remarkable balance about her.
"We are mourning the loss of a beautiful soul.
"She had such potential. So many times I'd look at Karen and say 'where does she come from', because she combined so many things, she was a bold girl but she was also tender.
"It's those sorts of differences which make someone really quite unique."
An inquest into Ms Lawrence's death has heard how vital chances to save the young rugby player's life were missed.
She died on 25 March after developing an infection in intensive care which likely led to sepsis or toxic shock syndrome and destruction of body tissue.
Her parents have sat and listened to how their daughter had to wait five hours for an ambulance to arrive, how a scan was delayed due to a bomb hoax and how staff did not record observations about Maddy's deteriorating condition for 16 hours.
They've also heard how if she had been given antibiotics sooner, the life-threating infection she developed could have been cured.
The inquest concluded on Friday, and coroner said neglect by the hospital trust had contributed to her death.
Mrs Lawrence said: "What's happened over the last couple of weeks with the inquest has made us revisit places we would hope never that we would never have to."
Her family have said they have taken strength from knowing how happy the 20-year-old was at university and how much joy she had taken from her new passion of rugby.
Mrs Lawrence said: "She was a hard worker and was doing extraordinarily well at university.
"She was sporty and at uni she found rugby, which she loved and she made great, great friends."
Her family, including younger sister Juliette, are determined that her life should have a positive legacy.
Mrs Lawrence said: "Maddy made a difference to so many people's lives.
"Maddy had this way about her, she was brave enough to stand alone - she wasn't a follower.
"If she felt differently she made everyone else feel that way to - that they could be accepted and loved.
"She was so kind, she just made a difference she really did."
'Vital Maddy is remembered'
Mr Lawrence said: "We have to follow her example, we have to keep going on.
"We are so blessed with Maddy is that she knew she was loved - loved by us, by Juliette, and by her whole family."
In her honour, they have set up a charity called Maddy's Mark to promote positive mental health and wellbeing in young women, through rugby.
The charity has raised more than £130,000 and aims to encourage women of all ages, including schoolchildren to go into the sport.
Her parents have explained how Ms Lawrence had found her "rugby family" and a place where anyone could fit in.
Mr Lawrence said: "The dream is that we could go nationwide because we believe so strongly in the values of rugby.
"We think women's rugby has a real value, not just for physical health but also mental health.
"We live in a difficult, fragmented world and especially for young women, it's dominated by social media and media and the stereotypes.
"We think there's a huge, huge place for all shapes and sizes.
"She wasn't a stereotypical girl - she was a loud women and she celebrated her loudness, her boldness and it fitted so much into the rugby ethos."
The family is already working with Bristol Bears rugby team as Maddy "loved Bristol" and is also doing work in Bath and Exeter.
Mr Lawrence added: "We had to do something. We got so much love and help and so why not harness that?
"You have to do something."
Mrs Lawrence said: "I just hope it's what she would want us to do and that she would be proud of us.
"I just feel that she would be - she fought so hard to live - I think she would be really thrilled to know we are doing this in her name.
"What is very important to us, is that Maddy is remembered by everyone and I do believe the impact she had on people through friendship, through sport and all of this, that for us - is so important.
"I want them to never forget our beautiful daughter."
