Police Officer denies intentionally suffocating woman
- Published
A serving police officer will stand trial accused of controlling and coercive behaviour and the intentional, non-fatal suffocation of a woman.
PC Mitchell Curtis, 33, appeared before Gloucester Crown Court earlier.
He denied four charges alleged to have been committed between February 2021 and October 2022.
Two of the offences allege that Mr Curtis engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman in the South Gloucestershire area.
The Avon and Somerset Police officer also denied a charge of intentionally suffocating the same woman in July last year, as well as damaging the door handle of a car belonging to her in April 2022.
Mr Curtis, of Charnhill Drive, Bristol, spoke only to confirm his name and reply "not guilty" as each of the four charges was read to him.
He was released on conditional bail and during the hearing it was confirmed that he remains suspended from duty.
