New University of Bristol Dental School offers more appointments
More appointments will be available at a new purpose-designed dental school.
The £36m facility is located at the University of Bristol's new campus on Avon Street, near Temple Meads.
The school will provide clinical training for the education of dentists, hygienists, therapists and dental nurses.
Free dental treatment for the local community and emergency appointments will be available.
There are 119 dental chairs over six clinical areas where students will be supported by a team of dental nurses, dental technicians, sterilisation staff, and patient administration teams.
The University of Bristol said the service will double the daily availability of emergency dental appointments in the local area.
Bristol dental students already deliver up to 60,000 cases of patient care to adults and children across the city and surrounding areas each year.
Free dental treatment for the local community by undergraduate students, under the supervision of qualified clinical dentists, will continue to be available at the new site.
During university term time, the school will run a daily emergency dental clinic with patients being booked exclusively via the NHS 111 service.
It is one of the first models for delivery of this training in the UK where a Higher Education Institute has direct responsibility for running CQC registered clinical facilities in which dental professionals train.
The facility has been designed in consultation with local NHS commissioners and Healthwatch Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire.
The University of Bristol said the new school will increase the number of available student places by around 25%, with Bristol dental students contributing even more significantly to the local and national dental workforce.
Dr Barry Main, head of the Dental School and consultant senior lecturer in oral and mafillofacial surgery, said: "Our new curriculum, developed in the last five years, is underpinned by an ethos of personal development, evidence-based practice, and integrated patient care.
"Our new school will bring the practical embodiment of that curriculum to the benefit of our students and their patients, as we continue to provide treatment in an inclusive environment for the local community."
The design of the building has been decorated with public art featuring bespoke characters The Denticles, created by Gav Strange, director and designer at Bristol-based animation studio Aardman.
