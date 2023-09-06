Man charged after police stop ice cream van in Devizes
A man has been charged with driving offences after being stopped while in charge of an ice cream van.
Mariusz Kekus, 40, of Mascroft Road, Trowbridge, has been charged with drink driving and driving whilst not wearing a seatbelt.
Wiltshire Police said he was arrested after being stopped in the Hopton industrial Estate in Devizes on Monday.
Mr Kekus has been bailed and is due to appear at Salisbury Magistrates' Court on September 29.
