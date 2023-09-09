Bristol Airport roof terrace to be turned into lounge
An airport's roof terrace could soon be turned into an executive lounge.
Bristol Airport's open-air terrace at the east end of the terminal building is currently open to travellers needing fresh air.
However, if granted permission by North Somerset Council, an extension will turn the terrace into an indoor executive lounge.
It is hoped the new space would provide additional passenger seating and food and drink services.
A statement submitted with the planning application said: "This lounge will be available during the operating hours of the terminal."
The lounge will be heated with carbon heat pumps and will include over 150 square metres of solar panels on its roof.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the roof over the terrace would increase the height of the terminal building, but a council report said that it would only be a "modest increase" and the plans should be approved.
