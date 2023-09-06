Southmead maternity support workers to strike for two days
Maternity support workers are set to go on strike for two days.
Staff at Southmead Hospital's Women's and Children's Division in Bristol voted unanimously to take industrial action from 14 to 15 September.
The GMB union says North Bristol NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, refused to provide workers with equal shift enhancements.
The union's regional organiser Tim Northover said: "Our members are fed up of being treated as second-class."
"It's time the trust finally recognised how much value they add," he added.
The union said it has been trying to seek a fair resolution for 10 months.
It said that In June, the Trust agreed to pay enhancements to midwifery support workers, housekeepers and receptionists - only to then u-turn.
"During Covid the entire NHS team were being clapped and supported- now North Bristol NHS Trust is treating its low paid and predominantly women workers as second-class employees.
"Our members will fight all the way until they get pay justice", Mr Northover added.
North Bristol NHS Trust Chief Nursing Officer, Professor Steve Hams, said: "We have been notified by the GMB that a small number of their members working in our maternity services intend to take part in strike action over a dispute relating to incentives provided for working bank shifts.
"We fully respect their right to strike.
"Our priority continues to be the safety of women and babies in our care, and we are putting in place robust plans to keep any disruption to a minimum.
"We are continuing to work with GMB colleagues in the hope that we can resolve this matter as soon as possible."
