Bristol M32 concrete bridge requires repairs costing £40m
- Published
A motorway bridge needs extensive repairs costing £40m, according to safety inspectors.
The Eastville Viaduct, which carries traffic over junction two of the M32 in Bristol has "serious defects".
The bridge, which was built in the 1970s, is used by tens of thousands of drivers every day.
National Highways said the bridge is "structurally sound and safe" and is planning a major programme of repairs, not scheduled to start until 2026.
It says work will include repairing concrete and installing new barriers, waterproofing and drainage.
A recent Freedom of Information (FoI) request revealed that concrete on the bridge is cracking and bearings are corroding.
Underneath the bridge, several large areas of spalling, when concrete starts cracking and exposing reinforced steel, can be seen.
Historic problems with construction and maintenance have also compounded issues, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
National Highways inspectors carried out a general inspection report in June and recommended repairs.
Drainage systems are blocked and causing "extensive water staining and corrosion", with water high in chloride, from road salts, going into the structure and leaking onto the pavement below.
Some areas of spalling measure three metres wide, with exposed corroding reinforcement steel visible from below the bridge in several places.
The report also mentions poor installation of bearings that have been fitted "incorrectly" and a "lack of quality control" for concrete pours.
The repairs, estimated to total £40m, include £10m on repairing the concrete deck; £16.5m on removing blockages from the drainage system; £10m on waterproofing; and £2m on replacing or refurbishing corroded bearings.
Sean Walsh, route manager for National Highways, said the bridge will need "significant renewal".
He added: "These works will ensure the long-term viability of the viaduct, the safety of its users, and also improve the area for local residents.
"This will include concrete repairs to the bridge itself, new barriers that will also incorporate noise mitigation, new gantries, drainage, lighting, and new waterproofing.
"While the viaduct remains structurally sound, we have been working in conjunction with consultants to develop the plans, with traffic modelling under way to ensure the works cause the minimum disruption possible."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk