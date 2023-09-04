People in Bristol using log burners could face £300 fines
People using log burners in their homes could face £300 fines in an attempt to reduce air pollution.
Bristol City Council is expected to approve the new enforcement policy during a public meeting on Tuesday.
Burning wood releases fine particles which can cause serious health problems, according to government data.
Householders in Bristol could be fined between £175 and £300 if they emit more than 3g of smoke per hour from their chimneys.
Council staff will issue two written warnings to anybody caught emitting too much smoke, before handing out fines if the levels of smoke continue.
The rules are being proposed after local authorities in England were given new legal powers as part of the government's 25-year environmental plan.
Ministers said, rather than implementing a complete ban on burning fuels, the rules were being tightened up because some households used them to provide heating and for cooking.
'Harmful to residents'
A cabinet report from Bristol City Council: "Recognises the fundamental right of every resident to breathe clean air.
"The emissions from a small number of solid fuel appliances, especially if they are operated in a manner that does not comply with regulations, could raise short term pollution levels enough to directly impact the health of vulnerable individuals."
It added: "Burning wood or coal pollutes the air inside and outside homes. The toxic particulate matter produced by burning is harmful to residents and visitors to the city."
The proposed fines form one part of the council's wider strategy to improve air quality in Bristol, which also includes the clean air zone launched in November last year.
