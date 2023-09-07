Bristol artist Asmaa Jama takes over billboards across city

Asmaa Jama in front of two billboards featuring their workKevin Lake
Jama said: "In Bristol, the places I love are the places that people have resisted their erasures, like St. Paul’s, Easton and Barton Hill"
By Chloe Harcombe
BBC News

Billboards across a city have been taken over by an artist.

Asmaa Jama was commissioned to create the art in Bristol as part of BUILDHOLLYWOOD's national project All About Love.

Danish artist Jama said their pieces were a "love letter" for communities that are "always discarded".

Billboards have also been taken over in Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton and Birmingham by artists that are queer, female, non-binary or people of colour.

Jama's work is made up of stills from their film "Except this time nothing returns from the ashes" (2022).

The national project was inspired by bell hooks' novel, All About Love.

Asma Jamaa/Gouled Ahmed
The project was curated by Zarina Rossheart
Asmaa Jama/Gouled Ahmed
Jama's work can be seen on billboards across Bristol

Jama's work is made up of photographic stills and fragments of poetic text from the film.

They said: "This work, is in fact, for the communities that are always discarded. The people and places, considered ruins and past saving.

"I think love is a contaminating force that helps us resist our erasures and our annihilation.

"In Bristol, the places I love are the places that people have resisted their erasures, like St. Paul's, Easton and Barton Hill. Where the communities gather, and salvage themselves."

Asmaa Jama/Gouled Ahmed
The billboards build on quotes from the film "Except this time nothing returns from the ashes"
Asmaa Jama/Gouled Ahmed
"Except this time nothing returns from the ashes" is being screened at Spike Island until Sunday

Jama's work can be viewed at 20 prominent sites across Bristol, including Temple Gate, West Street, Old Market Roundabout and Kingsland Road.

The project began on Wednesday at 13:00 BST and be on display until Sunday.

Asma Jamaa/Gouled Ahmed
Jama's commission is the fifth and final edition of the national project
Asma Jamaa/Gouled Ahmed
The curator said Jama's project is "a work of extraordinary beauty, courage and self-love"

