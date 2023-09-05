Bristol: Free public transport aims to cut air pollution
City residents can use public transport for free thanks to offers being introduced to cut air pollution.
Bristol City Council is offering free loan bikes, bus tickets, train tickets and car club credits.
Since the introduction of the Clean Air Zone in November 2022, more than 15,000 free travel offers have been given out.
Cllr Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said: "It's important to remember that together our small actions can make a big difference."
The free offers from the council include a month-long loan of an electric or foldable bike, as well as cycle training and bike repairs.
Residents can also claim 12 taster bus or train tickets, as well as free one-to-one travel planning appointments with trained advisors.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said City Hall chiefs want fewer people to drive in Bristol to reduce the high levels of toxic air pollution, which was estimated to contribute to 300 deaths a year before the Clean Air Zone was launched.
Cllr Alexander said: "We're helping people in Bristol to travel more actively where they can and save money by giving out free travel offers.
"This is something that we must continue to work together to reduce and leaving the car at home just once a week can make a big difference.
"We can all do our bit to help keep Bristol's air clean," he added.
