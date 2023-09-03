Man arrested as biker group 'rode antisocially' in Bristol
- Published
A man was arrested following reports of between 30 and 40 people riding antisocially on motorbikes and quad bikes.
Officers received numerous calls on Saturday afternoon, reporting a group of people riding antisocially on pavements and green spaces across Bristol and Kingswood.
A man in his 20s was arrested in Eastville at about 15:40 BST for driving offences.
He remains in police custody.
Officers on the ground were supported by the drone unit and the National Police Air Service helicopter to monitor the group, several of whom were reportedly in their mid-teens and not wearing helmets.
No injuries have been reported.
