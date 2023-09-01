Becky Watts murder: Release of killer 'slap in the face' for family
The release of one of the killers of 16-year-old Becky Watts is a "slap in the face", her family have said.
Shauna Hoare, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2015, was released on licence this week.
Hoare served half of a 17-year sentence. Becky's step-brother Nathan Matthews was jailed for her murder.
"What a slap in the face for all those that truly loved my beautiful baby girl," said Becky's dad Darren Galsworthy.
The family, who are from Bristol, were notified of the release, first broken by Bristol Live, on Friday morning.
Hoare was jailed at the age of 22 for her part in Becky's murder.
Her then-boyfriend Matthews, 29, was jailed for 33 years for murdering his step-sister in a sexually motivated kidnap plot.
'Living nightmare'
The teenager's dismembered body was found after she went missing from her home in February 2015.
The trial heard the couple had shared texts just weeks before Becky's death, referring to kidnapping schoolgirls, and teen-themed pornography was found bookmarked on a phone they shared.
Hoare denied any knowledge of Becky's death and dismemberment, something the prosecution said was "ridiculous" as she had been with Matthews when Becky died and for most of the days that followed.
During sentencing, Becky's mum Tanya said she had been in a "living nightmare" since her death.
In 2016, both Matthews and Hoare applied to appeal their convictions and sentences but were refused.
'Difficult time'
The Court of Appeal said there was no "reasonable argument" the convictions were unsafe or the sentences "manifestly excessive".
As Hoare received a fixed-term sentence from court, she had to be automatically released at the halfway point of her sentence.
A Ministry of Justice (MoJ) spokesperson said: "We know this will be an incredibly difficult time for Becky Watt's loved ones and our heartfelt thoughts remain with them.
"Offenders like Shauna Hoare face some of the strictest licence conditions and can be put back behind bars if they break the rules at any point."
They explained that since her conviction the MoJ had changed the law so "the most heinous offenders face longer than ever in prison".
