Weca boss leaves with £219,000 golden handshake
- Published
The boss of a regional authority has left with a £219,000 golden handshake.
The West of England Combined Authority's (Weca's) chief executive, Patricia Greer, had been on sick leave since last November but officially departed on 31 August.
Two months ago the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed that Weca had been paying two chief execs at the same time for at least seven months.
Dr Greer was instrumental in establishing the combined authority.
The organisation, which comprises Bristol city, South Gloucestershire and Bath & North East Somerset councils, said that during her time at Weca Dr Greer had secured "significant funding for the region, in excess of £2 billion".
During her sick leave Dr Greer remained on full salary, while Richard Ennis received £124,467 as acting interim for the four months between 1 December last year and 31 March 2023, which is as far as the annual accounts go.
The pay-off for Dr Greer, who earned £164,682 in 2022-23, plus £23,550 in employer's pension contributions, equates to 16 months' salary.
The announcement was made by the combined authority in a two-line press release on Thursday afternoon.
It said: "The chief executive of the West of England Combined Authority, Dr Patricia Greer, will be leaving her role today.
"Dr Greer was instrumental in establishing the combined authority and in securing significant funding for the region, in excess of £2 billion.
"Dr Greer is receiving a payment of £219,000."
Paying two chief execs
Mr Ennis was paid a total of £268,410 for three senior temporary roles he has held at Weca from 1 April last year to 31 March 2023.
That figure is what he received and does not include the additional money that Weca paid to a third party - likely to be a recruitment agency - for his services.
Councillors on the cross-party audit committee expressed concerns in July that the authority had been paying two chief executives at the same time for the previous seven months.
As an agency worker or contractor, Mr Ennis does not receive pension contributions, holiday or sick pay.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk