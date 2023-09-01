Bristol artists work with children to create giant bee sculpture
A group of welding artists are working with young people to create a giant metal bee and hundreds of lanterns.
The fabrication artists in Bristol are launching a nature trail with children from the organisation Heart of BS13.
The sculptures will be paraded in Hartcliffe at the end of September.
"We know that communities like ours are going to be disproportionally affected by the climate crisis," said Georgina Perry, executive director of Heart of BS13.
"It's really important that people feel and know that they can play their part to mitigate the challenges that they face, so we're working with them young," she added.
"It's really important because if it wasn't for most of the animals then we wouldn't be alive," said 12-year-old Kenzie.
The sculptures will be placed at either end of a 1.8 mile (2.8km) pollinator trail in Hartcliffe.
Felix Rowberry, co-founder of Women Teaching Fabrication said:
"This is a really lovely project, I'm really happy that it's going to be helping people get outside and making their own connections with nature so that they'll walk the distance and hopefully see loads of different pollinators on the way and get to the butterfly that they've helped make."
To celebrate the opening of the nature trail, a lantern parade will be held on 30 September.
"By creating really big versions of the pollinators, it does lots of things," said Dee Moxon, Director of Lamplighter Arts.
"It highlights which creatures we need to protect. Foxes and all mammals, including humans are really big pollinators.
"As we brush past the leaves and grasses, we spread seeds and pollen and help build the biodiversity."
