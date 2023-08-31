Teen visited sex offender on Avon and Somerset Police work experience
- Published
A teenager on unauthorised police work experience was taken on a home visit to a registered sex offender, it is alleged.
It is believed Det Sgt Nicola Coutts, based at force headquarters in Portishead, arranged the work experience placement.
She is accused of gross misconduct and faces a hearing in public chaired by chief constable Sarah Crew on Friday.
The notice was posted on the constabulary website.
It said she broke standards of "honesty and integrity; orders and instructions; confidentiality; and discreditable conduct".
"The alleged facts are: in October 2022, DS Coutts invited a teenager to Avon & Somerset Constabulary headquarters to visit the Violent and Sex Offender Register Office for a work experience day," it said.
"This was arranged without any authorisation or vetting.
"During the day, the individual also accompanied a member of staff on a home visit to a registered sex offender."
The hearing will be held at police HQ.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk