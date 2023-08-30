Decision to be made on Bristol cemetery expansion
A decision on whether a cemetery can be expanded into fields used by a neighbouring farm is due next week.
Due to Bristol's growing population, demand for burial plots is increasing.
Bristol City Council is applying for planning permission to expand the South Bristol Crematorium and Cemetery and provide new burial and memorial plots.
Council officers are recommending the development control B committee approve the plans, although councillors could decide to refuse them next Wednesday.
The council operates eight burial cemeteries. It says Brislington, Ridgeway, Henbury and Shirehampton have no more space for new burials and South Bristol, Canford, Avonview and Greenbank are almost full.
In planning documents, a council spokesman said: "Capacity at Canford, Avonview and Greenbank has been almost exhausted.
"The mapping of new graves in between existing older plots is creating and compounding issues of ongoing maintenance and accessibility. The shortage of burial spaces is now critical."
The three fields in question are currently used for grazing by Yew Tree Farm, prompting fears about Bristol's last working farm's future.
Part of the land planned for expansion is designated as a Site of Nature Conservation Interest, which is meant to give it extra protection from development.
Catherine Withers, who runs the farm, previously warned the expansion plans could threaten the economic viability of the business, due to the loss of grazing land for cows.
The council owns the area of fields where it wants to expand and terminated its tenancy with Ms Withers in 2021. It continued to offer temporary informal access for grazing.
