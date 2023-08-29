A4 Bristol: One seriously injured after police-chase crash
One person is still in hospital with life-changing and potentially fatal injuries after police chased a suspected drink-driver early on Monday.
Police pursued an Audi containing four people out of Bristol city centre. It later crashed into parked cars and a marked police car on the A4 Grove Park.
A teenager was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and released on conditional bail.
An officer was treated for minor injuries then discharged, police said.
Of the four people from the Audi, all but one has now been released from hospital. However, the one who remains there is seriously injured.
The incident began when police received a report of a suspected drink-driving incident in Canons Way in Bristol city centre at about 02:00 BST on Monday
The car was identified on CCTV as an Audi A3 and the police approached it.
However, the Audi then drove off, provoking a police pursuit.
It eventually crashed on the A4 Grove Park, approximately 3km away at about 2.20 BST. The crash involved a marked police car.
A spokeswoman from Avon and Somerset Police said: "We are interested in speaking to anyone who has any relevant footage or who witnessed the incident."
