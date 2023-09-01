Forwards festival offers four-day photography placement
- Published
Forwards Festival has offered aspiring photographers a paid placement to gain experience in festival photography.
The festival will take place on Bristol Downs on 1 and 2 September.
Headline acts include Erykah Badu, Bonobo, Aphex Twin, Arlo Parks and Primal Scream.
There will also be a debates stage - called the Information Stage - that will host BBC historian David Olusoga and trans activist Munroe Bergdof, among others.
It will be the first time that Erykah Badu has performed in Bristol.
Forwards Festival co-founder Tom Paine said: "We are so honoured that her first performance in Bristol is going to be at Forwards. What a phenomenal performance to close Friday on.
"She's Grammy award-winning. If soul, hip-hop and jazz are your vibes, then she is a must-see."
The festival is expecting around 30,000 attendees.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk