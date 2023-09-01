Forwards festival offers four-day photography placement

Forwards festival will take place on the Bristol Downs on 1 and 2 September
By Clara Bullock
Forwards Festival has offered aspiring photographers a paid placement to gain experience in festival photography.

The festival will take place on Bristol Downs on 1 and 2 September.

Headline acts include Erykah Badu, Bonobo, Aphex Twin, Arlo Parks and Primal Scream.

There will also be a debates stage - called the Information Stage - that will host BBC historian David Olusoga and trans activist Munroe Bergdof, among others.

It will be the first time that Erykah Badu has performed in Bristol.

Forwards Festival co-founder Tom Paine said: "We are so honoured that her first performance in Bristol is going to be at Forwards. What a phenomenal performance to close Friday on.

"She's Grammy award-winning. If soul, hip-hop and jazz are your vibes, then she is a must-see."

The festival is expecting around 30,000 attendees.

