Testicular cancer survivor wants to break down stigma for men
A man who survived testicular cancer is supporting a campaign that prints cancer awareness messages on underwear labels.
Andrew Whitehead from Yate was diagnosed with stage four testicular cancer in 2012, when he was only 19.
"Although it was pretty bad, I survived and I'm still here," he said.
He is now working on raising awareness and breaking down the stigma surrounding testicular cancer in young men.
"Young men don't know about it. When I was 19 it was not on my radar," Mr Whitehead said.
"Men are ashamed to talk about it and something needs to change."
Mr Whitehead is helping with a campaign in the South West that was launched by the NHS and Morrisons.
The campaign prints advice on underwear labels urging people to contact their GP practice if they spot potential symptoms of breast or testicular cancer.
'It is important'
NHS England's national director for cancer, Dame Cally Palmer, said: "This is the first time the whole of the NHS has worked with a national supermarket brand to put health messaging on clothing.
She said that the aim was to encourage people to be more aware of their bodies, so they can spot new or unexplained changes that might be cancer symptoms early - and contact their GP practice if concerned.
"Please look out for lumps and bumps or anything else that is unusual for you - and get checked out early," she said. "It could save your life."
Symptoms of testicular cancer can include painless swelling or a lump in one of the testicles or any change in shape or texture of the testicles.
While nearly all men survive testicular cancer, if the cancer has spread, survival for five years or more can reduce to 65%.
"I want it to be on people's agenda like other cancers. It needs to be dealt with," Mr Whitehead said.
"If I can stop one person from having to go through chemo, I'm content with that.
"I myself should probably have dealt with it sooner."
