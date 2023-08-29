Love Island presenter gives minibus to Bristol Storm basketball club
- Published
A basketball coach has been moved to tears after a TV celebrity "saved" his team by giving them a new minibus.
Love Island presenter Maya Jama bought it for the Bristol Storm basketball club, attended by her younger brother, which had no transport.
Head coach David Senart said he initially contacted Ms Jama to help with an awards night before she heard that they desperately needed a new bus.
He said he has been very emotional and it has "made such an impact".
"It was completely out of the blue. I broke down in tears," he said.
"It's something that we would never be able to do on our own."
Mr Senart said their previous minibus was second-hand, very old and had failed its MOT. He said he had looked at fundraising for a new one, which was crucial because many the parents whose children attend the club do not drive.
"We don't have any funding and rely on the kids who play monthly for the club. Basketball is a really expensive sport and sports halls cost around £50 an hour so all of our money goes into courts," he said.
"Fortunately Maya came in and saved us."
He said her younger brother told him his sister was a TV presenter and he initially did not know who she was.
Mr Senart decided to approach her to help with publicity for their awards night.
"I just wanted to get a bit of attention for the club, there was no intention at all to get anything from her.
"It was all her idea. We're ever so grateful and it's made such an impact," he added.
