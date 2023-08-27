Shops across Bristol damaged after torrential rain
- Published
A number of shops across Bristol have been damaged after a bout of torrential rain.
Water poured from the ceilings of retail stores in Avonmeads Retail Park and Cabot Circus on Saturday evening.
Shoppers in Sainsbury's, in Brislington, saw the fruit and veg aisle flooded, while ceiling tiles were falling down in the Lidl in Avonmeads.
The downpour caused roads and gardens to flood in some areas of the city but much of the water cleared overnight.
Many of the shops in Avonmeads Retail Park are still closed while repair work takes place.
Some light rain showers are expected through Sunday afternoon, while the evening will be mostly dry with areas of cloud.
However, the odd shower may drift in from the north-west at times.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk