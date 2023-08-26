M48 Severn Bridge: Drivers warned of closure for runners
- Published
Drivers are advised to plan their journeys ahead of a running event.
About 1,000 runners will take part in the 10th edition of the Severn Bridge Half Marathon and 10k race on Bank Holiday Sunday.
As a result, the M48 Severn Bridge will be closed between 07:30 and 12:30 BST.
Kathryn Wiltshire, south west network planner for National Highways, said: "As well as the bridge closure, local roads are also expected to be a little busier before and after the races."
She advised drivers to "check our traffic and travel information channels, set off early and allow a little extra time for your journey".
The event finishes at Newhouse Industrial Estate in Chepstow.
Those taking part in the 10k race will undergo a single lap over the landmark crossing to Aust and back, while those taking part in the longer half marathon will complete two circuits of the 10k route and an additional section to make up the required distance.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk