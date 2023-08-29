Bath producer wants to break film and TV industry 'class-divide'
- Published
A producer aims to "break the class divide" in film and TV by encouraging young people from all backgrounds to consider the industry for a career.
Holly Tarquini, a film producer from near Bath, wants to support young people with "no links to the industry".
She said her background enabled her to work at all hours for low pay, but not everyone has that privilege.
"I think there's a massive class divide and I think it has got much worse," she told BBC Radio Bristol.
Research by the Association of Accounting Technicians shows that 53% of school leavers are interested in pursuing a career in the TV and film industry, but only 18% believe it is realistic for them.
"I hear a lot from people that in drama schools, you're pressed to find people that aren't middle class, upper class kids," continued Ms Tarquini.
"It's young people who have families that can support them having a freelance career."
'Open up avenues'
She says however, there are more possibilities available to enter the industry than people realise.
"I think there are so many different roles in TV and film. For example, if you had accountancy skills, that can be a brilliant route to become a producer," she said.
"We have to open up all those different avenues, going through them is more achievable."
Ms Tarquini aims to raise awareness of the different ways of getting into the industry to widen access and diversify the workforce.
