Symonds Yat Rock shut to climbers after major rockfall
- Published
A major rockfall has forced the closure of a beauty spot to climbers and other visitors.
Symonds Yat Rock is shut along the public right of way to the River Wye.
Up to 20 tonnes of rock fell from the cliff face and badly damaged a capture fence, Forestry England (FE) said.
In a statement, the organisation said: "We don't know whether another rockfall will happen somewhere else - and without a fence in place, we can't take this risk."
FE said only a single area appeared to be affected, but preliminary advice shows that there may be further areas of concern across the entire rockface.
After the rockfall happened on 8 August, the site was inspected by a private consultancy firm, which gave professional ground engineering and geotechnical advice.
They advised that the closures should remain in place for the foreseeable future.
A full survey and assessment of the whole cliff face is now due to be undertaken, along with repairing or replacing the damaged fence.
"For the safety of climbers and to avoid any manmade disturbance to the rockface, which may cause harm to people and properties below, we cannot allow climbing to take place anywhere in the area until the above has taken place", FE added.
