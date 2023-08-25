Family of rapper murdered at Notting Hill Carnival seek justice
The family of a musician who was fatally stabbed at the Notting Hill Carnival say they will not give up the fight until his killer is found.
Father-to-be Takayo Nembhard, 21, from Bristol, was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, at about 20:00 BST on 29 August 2022.
Five people have been arrested since his death, but no one has been charged.
"We're angry, we're frustrated, we're heartbroken. We need an end to this," said his mum Sandra.
Crimestoppers are offering a £20,000 reward to help convict Mr Nembhard's killers.
Notting Hill Carnival returns this weekend, with over two million people expected to attend.
Met Police officers will be at the event to make fresh witness appeals.
Mr Nembhard, who performed under the name TKorStretch, had been at last year's carnival with his sister and friends.
He was in a large crowd underneath the Westway flyover when he was fatally wounded.
Mrs Nembhard and husband Vincent hope the incentive of the reward will encourage witnesses to come forward.
"I believe we will get justice. It's only a matter of when. I know it's been a while, but I still have faith," said Mr Nembhard.
"I hope somebody comes forward with any evidence they've got and [help] put these people away. Because we can't have these people walking around the streets."
Takayo's girlfriend, Oshian Edwards, gave birth to his baby nine weeks after he died.
"I don't want Takayo's child growing up knowing that person is still out there," said Mrs Nembhard.
"Just come forward and say what you know. Just put an end to this knife crime. If you keep protecting these people, they're just going to keep doing it."
Police believe there were many witnesses since several hundred people were in the area when the fatal attack took place.
Detectives want to hear from anyone who may have taken photos or filmed relevant footage at the time.
The five suspects in the case have been bailed as police investigations continue.
Mr Nembhard's parents would like to see more measures to protect people from knife crime at the carnival.
"My suggestion is to have stab kits. Either police need to carry them or they need to be dotted around the area, in case something like this happens again," said Mrs Nembhard.
"If we can't stop it, at least try and save someone's life.
"Up to now, my tears have had no effect. I'm stronger now. It's still painful but I'm stronger now and I'm not giving up. We're not giving up."
