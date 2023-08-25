Edinburgh Fringe: Bristol students perform to sell-out crowds

The University of Bristol's Pinocchio pantomimeUniversity of Bristol
The Pantomime Society have put their own spin on Pinocchio

University students have been performing to sell-out crowds at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

More than 40 students from the University of Bristol have acted, directed and produced original shows.

The line-up includes an a capella group's performance based on the TV show Friends, a retelling of Hamlet and a pantomime reworking of Pinocchio.

One student said: "It's only at Edinburgh that you find like-minded people so densely packed."

The Bristol Revunions has also staged skits on surgery, Eurovision and Death in Paradise, winning a five-star review from the Derek Awards.

Gaze, performed by the university's DramaSoc, also received praise for its "great acting and sharp dialogue."

All five of the original shows have received rave reviews.

University of Bristol
Benjamin Oliveira said: "Edinburgh has had a really lovely vibe"
University of Bristol
Many of the students lived together at the Fringe, creating a "real sense of community"
University of Bristol
The university's Pantomime Society put their own spin on Pinocchio, which sold out on the first night of its run
University of Bristol
Bristol Revunions presents Ready to Board

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.