Bristol mobility classes for older people prove successful
Fitness classes aimed at preventing falls among older people have been expanded after proving popular.
The React Falls Prevention classes began at Easton Leisure Centre in January and have been extended to the St Paul's Community Sports Academy after becoming fully booked.
The sessions cover flexibility, balance and strength.
Maurice Ashman, 73, said it has helped with his mobility, while the social aspect has also been "significant".
Run by leisure operator Everyone Active and Bristol City Council, in partnership with Age UK, the classes regularly attract more than 50 people each week.
Those taking part can do so seated, standing or supported.
Mr Ashman, who has been attending the classes twice a week since they began, said: "The classes have given me more mobility compared with before.
"They have enabled me to be more mobile during my daily life - such as walking places instead of getting the bus."
Everyone Active said they focus on exercises that enhance strength, mobility and balance, and involve specialised equipment such as resistance bands and ankle weights.
Active ageing manager at Age UK Bristol, Karen Lloyd, said: "If we can prevent older people from falling as a result of growing older and becoming inactive, this will result in significant savings to the health and care system in the longer term."
Councillor Helen Holland, cabinet member for adult social care and integrated care system, added: "We know that people are living longer but not necessarily equipped for when they do.
"Exercising regularly is great for both the body and mind, but understanding how to prevent injury particularly for older people, is essential to keeping Bristol fit and healthy."
Ms Holland said the classes were part of an £8m investment into schemes to improve the health and wellbeing of residents across Bristol.
