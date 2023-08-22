Bristol Castle remains given improved protection
The remains of a historic city centre castle have been given extra protection following an archaeological review.
The ruins of Bristol Castle, which was built in the 11th Century, sit in what is now Castle Park.
A larger area of the site, including other nationally-important buried remains, is now protected as a scheduled monument.
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said Castle Park was one of the city's "most important archaeological sites".
In the mid-20th century some of the ruins were protected as listed buildings and the building known as the Vaulted Chambers, now a café, was protected as a scheduled monument.
This will now instead be managed as a Grade II-listed building.
Scheduling is used to protect nationally important archaeological sites, as opposed to Listed Building status, which is only given to above-ground structures.
The protection granted to the remains were reviewed and updated by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.
The area protected by scheduling has been increased to cover most of the castle site which sits within the eastern half of Castle Park.
Bristol City Council said this would help with its plans to revitalise that part of the city centre.
'Remarkable site'
Bristol Castle was an important royal stronghold and had a strategic role in military campaigns in Wales.
It was fortified in the Civil War and then demolished by order of Parliament in 1655.
The area was bombed during World War Two and became a public park in the 1970s.
Rebecca Barrett, regional director at Historic England South West, called it "a remarkable site in the heart of the city".
She said she hoped the review would "help to better tell the story of the castle and its role over many centuries, as well as shaping its future management and plans to revitalise the city around it".
Mr Rees added: "Bristol's heritage is an important part of our city's identity and culture.
"We are a growing modern city and also cherish our history."
