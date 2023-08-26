Bristol Cathedral light and sound show hopes 'to inspire'

The show hopes to "inspire" people
By Nathan Heath
BBC News

An immersive light and sound show at a cathedral is set to explore the relationship between religion and the four elements.

Luxmuralis: Space Voyager will take place at Bristol Cathedral between 30 October and 4 November.

Organisers say the show will combine ancient architecture with modern creative interpretation.

"We hope it will inspire people to feel in touch with the world," said Francis Rosewell, cathedral director.

"The installation will entirely transform the space, and will use every available inch of our home to create what will inevitably be a show-stopping experience for many," added Ms Rosewell.

The show will explore earth, fire, wind and water.

Visitors will first witness the flaming power of volcanoes as an exploration of fire.

Next, they will be immersed in the sky and environment to think about air.

Then, they will watch as the earth evolves through dramatic historic and artistic imagery.

The installation will end in the nave of the cathedral, immersing visitors in the immensity of the oceans and storms, while sharing great stories linked to water.

