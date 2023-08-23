New Bristol Wallace and Gromit trail announced for 2025
A new Aardman sculpture trail will be hitting the streets of Bristol in 2025.
The news has been announced by the Grand Appeal and Aardman as they celebrate 10 years since the city's first Gromit Unleashed trail.
The original 80 sculptures attracted 1.2 million visitors in the summer of 2013 and raised £2.3m at auction.
Since then, Gromit Unleashed has generated more than £20m for The Grand Appeal, which is the Bristol Children's Hospital charity.
Nicola Masters, director of The Grand Appeal, said they had "no idea in 2013 that Gromit Unleashed would grow into the global brand it is now".
"It's been nearly 30 years since The Grand Appeal was founded. In that time, there have been so many career-defining moments but Gromit Unleashed has stolen its fair share of them," she added.
Ms Masters said she would "never forget" the moment the first Gromits arrived in the city on the back of a steam train driven by Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park at the M-Shed.
Or, she added, "the six-hour-long queue to see the Greatest Dog Show on Earth exhibition at the former Habitat store in Clifton".
Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees said: "The Grand Appeal has raised around £80m to help build and support Bristol Children's Hospital since 1995, so it's cracking that another Gromit Unleashed trail will take place across Bristol in 2025.
"I'm sure fellow Bristolians will be excited to see the newest designs of Aardman's iconic characters out on our streets before they are auctioned to hopefully raise millions more for such an inspiring charity."
The planning stage of the trail is underway.
