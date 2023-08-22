Bristol woman wins Wimbledon Seniors Championship aged 85
An 85-year-old woman has encouraged older people to stay active after winning the British Seniors Closed Court Championships at Wimbledon.
Mary Walkerdine, from Bristol, won the title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club last weekend.
She first started playing in school and joined Knowle Tennis Club in 1956.
"I simply played for my club. I went to Wimbledon [as a spectator], but I had no aspiration at that stage of playing at a higher level," said Ms Walkerdine.
Throughout her life, Ms Walkerdine, who lives in Westbury-on-Trym, says she has seen the sport change and develop.
"I remember years ago when I first joined a tennis club, my mother had to ask permission for me to join, whereas now people can [just] come along and join.
"Nowadays, juniors start at quite a young age of five and they don't play with ordinary tennis balls, they play with softer, coloured balls.
"Then they gradually go up as they improve in their ability," she said.
Ms Walkerdine began representing the Great Britain Seniors Team in her 80s and said she has been "really lucky" to represent the country in competitions in places such as Florida, Croatia and Turkey.
The British Closed Masters Grass Court Masters Championships were held at Wimbledon from 13-20 August, with Ms Walkerdine picking up both singles and doubles titles.
She said she was picked to represent Great Britain when she competed in a tournament at the play courts in Bournemouth.
"I think it's important for everyone to keep going." she said, encouraging older people to resume the sport.
"We have in our club what's called an 'improver section' - and anyone who used to play, they can go back to tennis and have coaching and resume playing again.
"People who have never played can also join."
