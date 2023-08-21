Police say death of man in Frenchay is 'unexplained'

Police 'do not cross' cordon near houses
Police said they are treating the man's death as 'unexplained'

A city road remains cordoned off after a man died in "unexplained" circumstances.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called out to Sage Road in Frenchay, north Bristol, by ambulance staff at about 13:00 BST.

The force confirmed that a man had died at the scene, and officers remained on site to investigate.

"A cordon is in place while we carry out further enquiries," it said in a statement.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story