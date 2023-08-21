Police say death of man in Frenchay is 'unexplained'
A city road remains cordoned off after a man died in "unexplained" circumstances.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called out to Sage Road in Frenchay, north Bristol, by ambulance staff at about 13:00 BST.
The force confirmed that a man had died at the scene, and officers remained on site to investigate.
"A cordon is in place while we carry out further enquiries," it said in a statement.
