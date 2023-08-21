Avon and Somerset Police officer made racist comments, panel told
A former police officer accused of racism said George Floyd deserved to die "because he was a criminal", a misconduct panel has heard.
PC Daniel Wheller, who resigned from Avon and Somerset in December, was also alleged to have said it was about time Black people got over slavery because "it happened ages ago".
The officer, who did not attend the hearing, denies the racism allegations.
He is also facing claims he cheated on the coursework for his policing degree.
Asked what the officer said about George Floyd, whose death in the United States of America in May 2020 sparked protests and debate across the world, Miss A - a member of the public who cannot be named for legal reasons - told the hearing: "He said he was dead because he was a criminal.
"When I was trying to discuss George Floyd and slavery in America, he shouted at me and said 'Slavery happened ages ago and it's about time you Blacks get over it'.
"I was thinking 'How could you possibly say this?'."
Mr Wheller also allegedly said: "Blacks are all the same no matter where they're from, you all look the same and are all related to each other."
She said on another occasion he mocked another Black woman, Miss G, whose headwear, he told her, made it look like she had fruit on her head and then demonstrated by wrapping a pillowcase around his head.
Miss A said the force found out about his comments when her friend sent an anonymous letter to the chief constable.
The officer, who became a police constable degree apprenticeship officer in 2019, having been a police community support officer since 2003, is also accused of cheating during his coursework at the University of the West of England by getting significant help from another person.
Barrister Charles Apthorp, representing the force, said the officer received significant help from a woman, who also cannot be named for legal reasons.
"He was having work done for him by Miss F. That was basically cheating, it's dishonest. Plagiarism is a serious matter."
The officer, who was based in Chard when the constabulary's professional standards launched an investigation and later moved to Bridgwater police station before he resigned, is accused of breaching standards of professional behaviour amounting to gross misconduct, which he denies.
The officer accepts misconduct but not gross misconduct on the plagiarism allegations.
The hearing continues.
