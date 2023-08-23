Bristol mesh surgeon to face allegations of patient harm
Details of allegations against a surgeon who left dozens of patients in agony after undergoing mesh operations have been published.
A General Medical Council tribunal will look at whether Tony Dixon failed to provide adequate clinical care to six patients at Southmead Hospital and the private Spire Hospital in Bristol.
He had pioneered the use of artificial mesh to lift prolapsed bowels.
Mr Dixon has previously said he can not comment while proceedings are ongoing.
The surgeon, who was dismissed in 2019, has always maintained the operations were done in good faith, and that any surgery could have complications.
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal, which starts in Manchester on 11 September and is due to end on 23 November, will look into allegations that between 2010 and 2016 Mr Dixon failed to provide adequate clinical care in a number of areas, including:
- Ensuring procedures for some of the patients were clinically indicated
- Adequately advising some of the patients regarding options for treatment
- Obtaining informed consent before performing clinical procedures
- Adequately performing a procedure for one patient
- Providing adequate post-operative care for some
- Communicating appropriately with some of the patients and their family members
Six patients will give evidence to the tribunal claiming they had unnecessary operations.
One of the women, Sam Van Der Heijden, said she was left with major pain and complications from having mesh surgery in 2011.
"He said [it] will solve all your problems. Because I believed he was the expert, I didn't question it," she said.
"I researched on the internet and Mr Dixon came up as the pioneer of mesh rectopexy.
"So I thought, right, if I'm having problems I need to go to the best."
Ms Van Der Heijden explained: "It's left me with a permanent stoma and I've now developed pancreatic insufficiency and bile acid malabsorption because half of my insides have been taken out."
A review by North Bristol NHS Trust, published in May 2022, concluded more than 200 patients underwent mesh bowel operations in Bristol that they might not have needed.
Patients are still waiting to hear the results of a report into procedures carried out at the private Spire Hospital.
It has also emerged that in December 2018 Mr Dixon underwent a GMC assessment and was found to be "unacceptable" in the areas of assessment of pelvic floor patients, clinical management of pelvic floor patients and working with colleagues.
