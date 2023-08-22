Bristol man to donate his hair to children with cancer
- Published
A man has been fundraising for a children's hospital by growing out his hair to donate it to children with cancer.
Alex Cole's three-year-old daughter Violet had a tonsillectomy at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children in May.
Mr Cole said he the hospital had been "brilliant" and he wanted to help children who had to stay there.
His donated locks will be used to make wigs for children who have lost their hair.
"If it wasn't for that hospital, I don't know what we would have done," Mr Cole said.
"I know children who had to be there for longer than my daughter, and I wanted to raise awareness of how lucky we are to have this children's hospital in Bristol.
"At the time, I'd been growing out my hair for 18 months already and I found out about the Little Princess Trust, who use donated hair to make wigs for children who have sadly lost their hair after chemotherapy."
Aside from donating his hair, Mr Cole has also been fundraising and collected £1,700 so far.
"People are very supportive, everyone thinks it's an incredible thing to do," Mr Cole said.
"They have given ridiculous amounts, especially considering everyone is a bit strapped for cash at the moment."
Mr Cole will be shaving his hair on 3 September.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk