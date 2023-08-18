Bristol lionesses get into World Cup spirit as England prep for final
- Published
Lions at a zoo have been celebrating England reaching the Women's World Cup final with their very own football shaped toys.
Noah's Ark Zoo Farm, near Bristol, have been getting their lionesses ready for Sunday's fixture with giant paper mache footballs.
The lionesses could be seen chasing balls stuffed with meaty treats as part of an enrichment activity.
England reached the Women's World Cup final for the first time after winning 3-1 against Australia on Wednesday.
.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk