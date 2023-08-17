Underfall Yard fire accused to face trial in December
A man has admitted an arson charge in relation to a fire which destroyed an historic boat yard.
Underfall Yard in Bristol caught fire on 6 May, leading to nearby residents being evacuated.
On Tuesday, Robert Boyd-Stevenson, 45, of Headford Road, Knowle, admitted one charge of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.
He denied a second charge of arson with intent to endanger life.
A trial has been scheduled for 4 December.
