Underfall Yard fire accused to face trial in December

The fire started in the early hours of a Saturday morning

A man has admitted an arson charge in relation to a fire which destroyed an historic boat yard.

Underfall Yard in Bristol caught fire on 6 May, leading to nearby residents being evacuated.

On Tuesday, Robert Boyd-Stevenson, 45, of Headford Road, Knowle, admitted one charge of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

He denied a second charge of arson with intent to endanger life.

A trial has been scheduled for 4 December.

