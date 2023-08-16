Sixth man arrested on suspicion of murdering Eddie Kinuthia
A sixth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 19-year-old in Bristol.
Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia suffered multiple stab wounds during an attack on Grosvenor Road, in St Pauls, on 21 July and died in hospital.
Of the five men previously arrested, three are on conditional police bail, one was released under investigation and another is no longer a suspect.
The sixth man is in his 20s, from Bristol and is in police custody.
Last week, the mother of Mr King appealed for the "cowardly" killers to give themselves up.
Despite several arrests, no one has yet been charged in relation to Mr King's death.
