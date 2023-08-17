Bristol probation service 'requires improvement'
The probation service for Bristol and South Gloucestershire has been rated as "requires improvement".
The HM Inspectorate of Probation said the service needed to improve its "management of potential risks".
The inspectorate acknowledged that the service is currently understaffed.
Chief Inspector of Probation, Justin Russell, said: "Our inspection came at a time of significant change for Bristol and South Gloucestershire probation service.
"It's clear that managers and staff at the service have the enthusiasm and determination to succeed.
"The next step is turning this ambition into high-quality services for people on probation to deter them from reoffending."
The overall insufficient quality of casework was a major contributor to the low rating, HM Inspectorate of Probation said.
In some areas, such as the assessment and management of potential risks to others posed by people on probation, cases were "not being managed to the expected standard".
Under-resourced
Mr Russell said: "Keeping people safe - that is, family members of those on probation as well as actual or potential victims in the wider community - is a key area of focus for us on an inspection. So it's vital that a service gets this right.
"This is an area of improvement for this probation delivery unit (PDU), but one I believe they can achieve given time."
A spokesperson for HM Inspectorate of Probation added: "At the time of our inspection the PDU was under-resourced and we acknowledge that this was contributing to heavy workloads and was reducing their ability to offer the high-quality of support to people on probation that the service wants to provide.
"Significant efforts have been made to address staffing pressures and numbers were starting to increase."
The probation service for Bristol and South Gloucestershire was approached for comment.
