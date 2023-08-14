Hartcliffe: 'Confrontational' woman jailed for partner's murder
- Published
A "confrontational and provocative" woman who stabbed her partner in the chest has been jailed for at least 15 years for murder.
Sonja Blenkiron, 41, killed Paul Wagland in her flat in Bristol in the early hours of 30 January.
She denied murder, claiming she acted in self-defence but was convicted at Bristol Crown Court.
Jailing her for life with a minimum of 15 years, Judge Peter Blair KC said she had acted "in a moment of rage".
During the trial, the court heard how Blenkiron, of Gatcombe Road, Hartcliffe, stabbed the 52-year-old victim in her kitchen.
She then hung up her clothes and visited a friend - only calling 999 when she returned home a short time later.
The court heard that the victim and Blenkiron had had an argument on the Sunday before the killing, and that she had sent him abusive text messages telling him the relationship was over.
But he returned that night and she let him in. Another row erupted in the early hours of Monday.
Neighbours told detectives they had heard Mr Wagland crying before a loud thud and then complete silence.
The witness then said they had heard Blenkiron repeatedly telling her partner of one year to "wake up".
Blenkiron claimed that Mr Wagland had attacked her, but neighbours described her as "confrontational and provocative" with several saying that they had experienced hostile behaviour from her.
The court heard that she had once threatened to glass a young father living nearby. A neighbour also said that Blenkiron could often be heard shouting at the victim.
Mr Wagland, a father of three, was described as "a placid man who avoided confrontation".
Blenkiron previously admitted to police she had once giving Mr Wagland "two black eyes" but claimed he had also given her the same injury.
Passing sentence, Judge Blair said he accepted that Mr Wagland could sometimes use force against Blenkiron when he had been drinking but added "you were as bad as him".
"I am satisfied that, of the two of you, it was you who far more frequently erupted, losing control of your temper. Whereas Mr Wagland was a pacifier."
The judge said Blenkiron had done "nothing of any consequence to try and save his life" after the attack, adding: "Given the location of the blow, I cannot conclude you did anything in that moment of rage other than intend to kill him."
Judge Blair added: "I feel you have little empathy with others."
'Complex relationship'
Mr Wagland's eldest daughter Jessica, 31, said in a victim-impact statement: "My dad was a fun, loving, confident, happy-go-lucky and sociable man. He loved to cook and we loved to cook together.
"It won't be the same now my dad is not here, I have lost my passion for cooking - when I pick up a knife I look back to the day when he died.
"I feel afraid of losing someone else close to me. This pain causes me to push away those close to me for fear that they will also be taken away from me."
The victim's younger daughter, Katie, 24, said her life "has completely fallen apart" since her father's murder.
"My heart will be broken for the rest of my life for reasons outside of my or my family's control. This will haunt me forever," she said.
Mr Wagland's son, James, 28, told Blenkiron she had robbed his family of their father.
"You don't expect someone so close to you to die in this way - the way dad was taken is something I will never comprehend," he said.
"I would give anything to see my dad again, to let him know that we all loved him. This is something we will have to live with for the rest of our lives."
Ray Tully KC, for Blenkiron, said she and the defendant had a "complex" relationship.
"It was a difficult relationship on both sides, at times volatile and passionate. And, in her words, it had become somewhat toxic in nature.
"But this was at times a loving relationship - they had stayed together for a year because there was affection on both sides."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk