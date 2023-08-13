Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Balloons take flight for the final day

Hot air balloons in the skyBen Birchall/PA Wire
Balloons take off on the last day of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, at Ashton Court

Hot air balloons have taken to the skies for the final day of the four-day Bristol International Balloon Fiesta at Ashton Court.

Rain and wet weather over the weekend has slowed balloons taking to the skies due to canopies becoming wet.

Both the morning and evening mass ascents were cancelled on Saturday night.

Only a handful of balloons took flight on Sunday morning due to poor weather conditions.

The rest of the festival site is still open, with other activities available throughout the day.

Organisers of the event said many of the canopies were wet following Saturday night's Night Glow and currently drying out ahead of the planned mass ascent, scheduled for 18:00 BST.

Ben Birchall/PA Wire
BBC Radio Bristol's Dean Poolman went up in a hot air balloon on Sunday morning
An aerial shot of Clifton Suspension Bridge taken from a hot air balloon
Crowds gathered at Clifton Observatory to watch Sunday morning's ascent
A small number of balloons took flight
PA MediaBen Birchall/PA Wire
Hot air balloon crews lay out canopies on the grass to dry in preparation for Sunday evening's mass ascent
PA MediaBen Birchall/PA Wire
Hot air balloon pilots test the burners prior to flight
Ben Birchall/PA Wire
A hot air balloon pilot checks the rigging
Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Ben Birchall/PA Wire

