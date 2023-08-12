Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Bad weather forces arena to temporarily close
Bad weather has forced the organisers of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta to close part of the event.
It comes after Saturday's mass ascent was cancelled due to bad weather conditions.
All other activities on the site remain open.
In a tweet, a spokesperson said: "Due to the current inclement weather, the ballooning arena has been temporarily closed to all activity in order to protect the ground for our balloonists.
"The fairground, Brizzle Kicks stage and all of our amazing food and drinks vendors are still open for you to enjoy."
The Bristol International Fiesta will run until Sunday.
