Hartcliffe woman found guilty of partner's murder
- Published
A woman who claimed she killed her partner in self-defence has been found guilty of his murder.
Sonja Blenkiron, 41, admitted stabbing Paul Wagland to death at an address in Gatcombe Road, Bristol during the early hours of 30 January, but said he attacked her.
Following the trial, which included evidence from neighbours, the jury found her guilty.
She is due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday.
During the trial, the court heard how Blenkiron stabbed her 52-year-old partner in the kitchen of her flat before changing her clothes, visiting a friend and then later returning and calling 999.
A forensic examination of her bathroom also suggested she had attempted to wash blood away in the sink before officers arrived and arrested her.
Jurors also heard how on the night of the attack one of Blenkiron's neighbours had been woken by noise coming from her flat.
They told detectives they had heard Mr Wagland crying before a loud thud and then complete silence.
The witness then said they heard Blenkiron repeatedly telling her partner of one year to wake up.
Neighbours also described Blenkiron as "confrontational and provocative" and said she could often be heard shouting at Mr Wagland.
Avon and Somerset Police had been called to the address in Hartcliffe in the months preceding Mr Wagland's death and a court order was subsequently issued preventing him from being there.
'Black eyes'
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond said it was "clear from the evidence gathered" the relationship between Blenkiron and Mr Wagland "wasn't a healthy one", with the defendant at interview describing it as "toxic".
He said she had previously admitted to police she had once given Mr Wagland, who was described as a "placid man who avoided confrontation", two black eyes but "claimed that he had also given her one".
The officer added: "Neighbours described experiencing issues with her, while a friend of Mr Wagland, who was a father, also recalled an instance in which she threatened him with a glass.
"The jury, after hearing all the evidence, did not believe Blenkiron's claim of self-defence and she will now spend a substantial amount of time behind bars as a result."
Mr Wagland's family previously described him as "artistic, caring, funny and ambitious" and said they would "cherish the memories they had with him forever".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk