Bristol Balloon Fiesta 2023: First mass ascent in pictures

Balloons flying over Bristol
Festival organisers told the city to "keep their eyes to the skies"
By Nathan Heath, Andy Bennett, Dean Poolman
BBC News

Hot air balloons have taken to the skies as the International Balloon Fiesta gets under way in Bristol.

Hundreds of fans were up early to see the first mass ascent from Ashton Court shortly after 06:45 BST.

More than 50 balloons are floating over Bristol heading north-east over the city centre towards Filton and Winterbourne.

The fiesta is entering its second day after Thursday evening's flight was called off due to wind conditions.

This year is the 45th year of the fiesta
The event runs for four days
Many pilots were eager to fly after Thursday night's ascent was cancelled
More than 60 balloons took to the sky

Despite balloons being unable to take to the skies on Thursday evening, festival-goers were still treated to a night glow.

Depending on weather conditions there are more mass ascents planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday - morning and evening.

Organisers told the city to "keep their eyes to the skies".

Many pilots were eager to fly after Thursday night's ascent was cancelled
There are more mass ascents to come over the weekend
Organisers said that conditions on Friday morning were suitable for flight
Pilots and their teams set up their balloons as the sun rose

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.