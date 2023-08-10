Bristol retirement village plans at former school refused
Plans for a luxury retirement village at a former special needs school have been refused.
Developers wanted to convert St Christopher's School in Westbury Park, Bristol, into 116 apartments.
Councillors refused plans because of damage to trees and local wildlife and too many buildings being squeezed into the site, close to The Downs.
But developers the Fore Partnership said their plans would benefit the local community.
The development, which has been criticised by campaigners for a lack of affordable housing, would have seen the historic school buildings converted into care apartments and several new buildings constructed.
About 25 apartments would have been built inside converted Victorian villas along Westbury Park, and 91 apartments would be in new buildings, the tallest of which would reach five storeys.
Concerns from local people also included the loss of much-needed education provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and the increase in parking pressures on nearby residential streets.
Sarah Trahair-Williams, associate director at the FORE Partnership, told the council: "We are proud to be delivering much needed, personally designed homes for our ageing population to live independently for longer.
"The project will be net zero in operation; respectively restore a listed building, Grace House, and provide a biodiversity net gain including 109 new trees."
Ms Williams added the plans are "a critical opportunity to provide desperately needed solutions" to housing.
But Mark Ashford, from St Christopher's Action Network (SCAN), said: "How can a developer boast of having green credentials, but be hellbent on chopping down so many trees in a conservation area in a climate crisis?
"How can a developer boast about restoring Grace House, but concrete the hell out of its surroundings?," Mr Ashford added.
"The developers have failed to listen to what the community has been saying for the last two years. These plans are a complete mess and our community and city deserve much better."
Other concerns included parking pressures and the concentration of elderly accommodation already in the area.
