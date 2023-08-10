Walking 'safer' in Bristol liveable neighbourhood plans
A city's liveable neighbourhood plan will "make walking safer" for pedestrians, according to campaigners.
Bristol City Council is planning to install planters and bollards on several streets in Barton Hill and St George, in east Bristol.
The scheme will aim to stop drivers from using residential streets as rat runs to avoid congestion on main routes like Church Road.
The trial is being planned for winter with a view to becoming permanent.
Opponents of the plans have raised concerns the changes could impact local businesses, delay emergency services, and make driving harder for elderly and disabled people who rely on their cars.
However, Alan Morris, who chairs the Bristol Walking Alliance, said the group campaigns for "making the pedestrian environment better".
"We want to reinforce the message that liveable neighbourhoods are in principle a good thing for those who travel on foot," he added.
He said the proposals are not just about changes that make streets quieter and car journeys a bit longer, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Services (LDRS).
"The changes in east Bristol will also include pocket parks with planting and benches, street trees, better street lighting and improvements to signalised crossings."
'Inspire plans'
The council previously promised to roll out a second liveable neighbourhood trial covering Bedminster and Southville.
However, Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said last month that the council would learn from the first trial in Barton Hill and St George, "before rushing" to a second scheme.
Mr Morris said "We all walk some of the time, so why should streets be designed solely for the needs of those who travel by car?
He said he hopes the co-design process will "overcome some of the nervousness around Bristol's first liveable neighbourhood, and inspire plans for more in the future".