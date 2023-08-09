Bristol fire: Blaze breaks out at disused Whitchurch sports centre

Drone footage of the fire at the disused sports centreVictoria Mockridge
Residents have been advised to close all windows and doors
By Sammy Jenkins
Residents have been advised to keep all windows and doors closed due to smoke from a large fire at a former sports centre.

Avon Fire and Rescue was called to the fire in Whitchurch Lane, Bristol, at about 09:51 BST.

Road closures are in place in both directions along Bamfield with twelve crews in attendance, including from Kingswood, Bath, Weston and Southmead.

A fire service spokesperson said there are no reported injuries.

Marie Barnes
